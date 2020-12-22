Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 2,314 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 139.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 165,979 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 326.5% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 153,435 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBAI has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LBAI stock opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.31 and a one year high of $17.63. The stock has a market cap of $623.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.12.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.52 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

