Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Lowers Stock Holdings in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in shares of ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,509 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 15.4% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 50,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,327,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 73.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 773,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,027,000 after acquiring an additional 326,373 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 32.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 34,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 8,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 200.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.75% of the company’s stock.

ALE stock opened at $57.83 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.41. ALLETE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.22 and a 52-week high of $84.71.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $293.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.90 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 15.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ALLETE, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.17%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet raised ALLETE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on ALLETE from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.25.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric service in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers, as well as 15 non-affiliated municipal customers; and regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers.

