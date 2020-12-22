Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 62,231 Shares of Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in Perspecta Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSP) by 89.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,231 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Perspecta were worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Perspecta by 124.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspecta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000.

In related news, Director Michael Earl Ventling bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $34,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PRSP opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day moving average of $21.49. Perspecta Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.03 and a 52-week high of $29.44.

Perspecta (NASDAQ:PRSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Perspecta from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of Perspecta from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Perspecta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

About Perspecta

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

