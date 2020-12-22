Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Holdings in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 77.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,878 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in EnPro Industries were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NPO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 32.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,204,000 after acquiring an additional 57,430 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 11.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in EnPro Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in EnPro Industries during the second quarter worth $26,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp raised their target price on EnPro Industries from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NYSE NPO opened at $75.11 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.04 and a twelve month high of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.60 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

