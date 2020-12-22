Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher Sells 1,230 Shares

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total transaction of $72,594.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 18th, Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total transaction of $525,696.00.

On Monday, November 30th, Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total transaction of $35,715,365.25.

On Friday, November 27th, Jeffrey Osher sold 2,505 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $140,254.95.

Shares of GDOT traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.99. The stock had a trading volume of 549,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,598. Green Dot Co. has a 12 month low of $14.20 and a 12 month high of $64.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $291.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,564,000 after purchasing an additional 79,003 shares in the last quarter. No Street GP LP raised its position in Green Dot by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,240,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,939,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Green Dot by 618.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 939,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,847,000 after buying an additional 808,466 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Green Dot by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 580,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after buying an additional 14,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Green Dot by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,113,000 after buying an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

About Green Dot

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

