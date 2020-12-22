Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Sells $525,696.00 in Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director Jeffrey Osher sold 8,880 shares of Green Dot stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $525,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,184 shares in the company, valued at $247,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeffrey Osher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Jeffrey Osher sold 1,230 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.02, for a total value of $72,594.60.

On Monday, November 30th, Jeffrey Osher sold 687,495 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $35,715,365.25.

On Friday, November 27th, Jeffrey Osher sold 2,505 shares of Green Dot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $140,254.95.

GDOT traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.99. 549,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,598. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.13. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. Green Dot had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.66 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Green Dot by 719.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

