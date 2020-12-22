Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI.AX) (ASX:GCI) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (GCI.AX) (ASX:GCI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.007 per share on Monday, January 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$1.70.

