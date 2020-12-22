GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) in a research note published on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GTYH stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $256.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 0.26. GTY Technology has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40.

GTY Technology (NASDAQ:GTYH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter. GTY Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 78.50%.

In other GTY Technology news, Director William D. Green purchased 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,916. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Duffy sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 598,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,093,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in GTY Technology by 519.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GTY Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in GTY Technology by 98.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 9,178 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in GTY Technology by 69.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in GTY Technology by 15.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 38.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTY Technology Company Profile

GTY Technology Holdings Inc operates as a software as a service company that offers a cloud-based suite of solutions for the public sector, in North America. The company develops software technologies for the procurement and vendor or supplier sourcing industry in government, public sector, and various highly-regulated commercial vertical markets; content, digital services, and integrated payments via a software-as-a-service platform for government agencies and utility companies.

