Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 8.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 209,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,816 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 290,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after acquiring an additional 23,461 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 112.3% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 361,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 191,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Universal Trust in the third quarter worth about $1,785,000. 14.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FT opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.98. Franklin Universal Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

About Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

