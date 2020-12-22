Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 18,246 Shares of Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) by 109.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,926 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 18,246 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.11% of Exterran worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exterran by 1,108.1% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 297,805 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 273,155 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Exterran by 66.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 403,216 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 161,595 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Exterran by 36.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 307,867 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 82,054 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Exterran by 247.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,457 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 68,728 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Exterran during the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EXTN opened at $4.38 on Tuesday. Exterran Co. has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $145.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Exterran had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.43 million. On average, research analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXTN. ValuEngine cut Exterran from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exterran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Exterran in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Exterran from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.83.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

