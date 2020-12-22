Guggenheim Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned about 0.09% of CONSOL Energy worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CEIX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 653.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 990,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 858,834 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 722.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 237,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 208,900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 452,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 140,354 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CEIX opened at $7.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36. The stock has a market cap of $197.61 million, a P/E ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 2.87. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.35 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $243.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.20 million. CONSOL Energy had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CONSOL Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th.

CONSOL Energy Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises the Bailey Mine, the Enlow Fork Mine, the Harvey Mine, and the Central Preparation Plant; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

