Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 3,508 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,508 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 84.1% during the 3rd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 8,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 51.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CORR. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of NYSE CORR opened at $7.29 on Tuesday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock has a market cap of $99.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 24.26 and a current ratio of 24.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.33). On average, sell-side analysts predict that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is 5.22%.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

