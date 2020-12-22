Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 36,783 Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK)

Guggenheim Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,783 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Nokia were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Nokia by 2,327.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,761,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,177,000 after buying an additional 19,906,485 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia in the second quarter valued at $38,327,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nokia by 432.0% in the second quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 3,190,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,040,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,095 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Nokia in the third quarter worth $7,585,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia in the first quarter worth $9,420,000. 4.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOK has been the topic of several research reports. DZ Bank cut shares of Nokia from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Nokia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

Shares of NOK opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia Co. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Analysts predict that Nokia Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nokia

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

