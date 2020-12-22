Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 5,255 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,255 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 44.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,982 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 57,218 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 68.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 106,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after acquiring an additional 43,277 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 0.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 939,408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 193.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 29,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 19,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,197,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,457,000 after acquiring an additional 103,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $242,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. acquired 7,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, for a total transaction of $140,475.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $26.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.73. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $9.70 and a 52-week high of $27.10.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. BidaskClub upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Corcept Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.