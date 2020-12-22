Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Sells $510,960.00 in Stock

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $510,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 123,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,254,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 16.36 and a current ratio of 18.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.11. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 272.63 and a beta of 1.76. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $65.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.35 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after buying an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 30.7% during the third quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 448,244 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 50.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,485,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,837,000 after purchasing an additional 496,546 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,330,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,975,000 after purchasing an additional 72,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 88,021 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HALO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $29.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $39.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Halozyme Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

