Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.55 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Beach Brands’ earnings. Hamilton Beach Brands reported earnings per share of $1.43 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Beach Brands will report full year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.95 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hamilton Beach Brands.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $110.55 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 4.52%.

HBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Hamilton Beach Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Hamilton Beach Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 617,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 139,947 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 411.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 84,001 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 307.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 52,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands by 3.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Avenue Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at about $1,226,000. Institutional investors own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hamilton Beach Brands stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.72. 862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,132. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46. Hamilton Beach Brands has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $25.00. The firm has a market cap of $228.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.77%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances. It offers air fryers, blenders, coffee makers, food processors, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

