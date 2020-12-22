Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.60.

HLNE stock opened at $78.69 on Tuesday. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $84.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.18. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 44.51%. The business had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after buying an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

