Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HMSNF shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Hammerson in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Hammerson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Shares of HMSNF opened at $0.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.63. Hammerson has a one year low of $0.19 and a one year high of $20.29.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

