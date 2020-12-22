Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) (ETR:HLAG) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HLAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Warburg Research set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €56.00 ($65.88) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €57.98 ($68.21).

Shares of HLAG opened at €83.60 ($98.35) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €65.75 and a 200-day moving average of €56.42. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €40.90 ($48.12) and a one year high of €186.60 ($219.53).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (HLAG.F) Company Profile

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

