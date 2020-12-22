Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) (LON:HL) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,595.43 ($20.84).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) from GBX 1,471 ($19.22) to GBX 1,493 ($19.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (HL.L) stock opened at GBX 1,617.50 ($21.13) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £7.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Hargreaves Lansdown plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,147 ($14.99) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,008 ($26.23). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,617.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,642.21.

In other news, insider John Troiano acquired 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,363 ($17.81) per share, with a total value of £196,272 ($256,430.62).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

