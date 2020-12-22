HashBX (HBX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $31.00

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 22nd. One HashBX coin can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including Bitibu, Instant Bitex and BiteBTC. HashBX has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and $31.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, HashBX has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00053042 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.96 or 0.00349261 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017599 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004314 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00026826 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002227 BTC.

HashBX Profile

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashBX

HashBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, BiteBTC and Instant Bitex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

