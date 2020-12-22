HashCoin Market Cap Tops $258,294.60 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $258,294.60 and approximately $11,784.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HashCoin token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io and BCEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HashCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00052925 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000258 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004786 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004230 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00342184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017265 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00031223 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004225 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002117 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin is a token. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io.

HashCoin Token Trading

HashCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.