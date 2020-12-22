HashCoin Trading 0.8% Higher This Week (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. HashCoin has a total market cap of $259,804.81 and $15,809.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and Gate.io. During the last seven days, HashCoin has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00053013 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004246 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004540 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00346439 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004240 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00026556 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002247 BTC.

About HashCoin

HSC is a token. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 tokens. HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here. HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HashCoin

HashCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io and BCEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

