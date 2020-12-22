Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its holdings in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hawkins during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hawkins by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in Hawkins during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

HWKN opened at $50.63 on Tuesday. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.82 and a 1-year high of $59.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.27 million, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $147.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.92 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

HWKN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.50.

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

