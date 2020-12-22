Head to Head Analysis: PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) & Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI)

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) and PopMail.com (OTCMKTS:POPM) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Darden Restaurants and PopMail.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Darden Restaurants -2.60% 12.45% 2.94% PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Darden Restaurants and PopMail.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Darden Restaurants 0 12 20 0 2.63 PopMail.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus price target of $111.31, indicating a potential downside of 4.80%. Given Darden Restaurants’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Darden Restaurants is more favorable than PopMail.com.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Darden Restaurants and PopMail.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Darden Restaurants $7.81 billion 1.95 -$52.40 million $3.13 37.35 PopMail.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PopMail.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Darden Restaurants.

Risk & Volatility

Darden Restaurants has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PopMail.com has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its share price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Darden Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of PopMail.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Darden Restaurants beats PopMail.com on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

About PopMail.com

PopMail.com, Inc. is engaged in the development and operation of upscale casual theme restaurants. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

