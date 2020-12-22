Head-To-Head Comparison: Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) and Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM)

Ur-Energy (NYSE:URG) and Silvercorp Metals (NYSE:SVM) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ur-Energy and Silvercorp Metals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ur-Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Silvercorp Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ur-Energy presently has a consensus price target of $0.90, indicating a potential upside of 32.29%. Given Ur-Energy’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ur-Energy is more favorable than Silvercorp Metals.

Profitability

This table compares Ur-Energy and Silvercorp Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ur-Energy -32.77% -19.14% -9.04% Silvercorp Metals 23.23% 6.67% 5.64%

Volatility & Risk

Ur-Energy has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silvercorp Metals has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ur-Energy and Silvercorp Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ur-Energy $32.26 million 3.58 -$8.42 million ($0.05) -13.61 Silvercorp Metals $158.83 million 7.36 $34.27 million $0.20 33.35

Silvercorp Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Ur-Energy. Ur-Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silvercorp Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.6% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.3% of Silvercorp Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of Ur-Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silvercorp Metals beats Ur-Energy on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Silvercorp Metals Inc. in May 2005. Silvercorp Metals Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.