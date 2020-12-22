Head-To-Head Contrast: GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) versus Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) and Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get GoHealth alerts:

1.6% of GoHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of Huize shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GoHealth and Huize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GoHealth N/A N/A N/A Huize 0.15% 0.54% 0.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GoHealth and Huize, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GoHealth 0 1 10 0 2.91 Huize 0 0 1 0 3.00

GoHealth currently has a consensus target price of $21.22, indicating a potential upside of 50.73%. Given GoHealth’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe GoHealth is more favorable than Huize.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GoHealth and Huize’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GoHealth N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Huize $142.68 million 2.57 $2.14 million N/A N/A

Huize has higher revenue and earnings than GoHealth.

Summary

Huize beats GoHealth on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GoHealth

As a leading health insurance marketplace, GoHealth's mission is to improve access to healthcare in America. Enrolling in a health insurance plan can be confusing for customers, and the seemingly small differences between plans can lead to significant out-of-pocket costs or lack of access to critical medicines and even providers. GoHealth combines cutting-edge technology, data science and deep industry expertise to match customers with the healthcare policy and carrier that is best for them. Since its inception, GoHealth has enrolled millions of people in Medicare and individual and family plans. For more information, visit https://www.gohealth.com

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited is a leading independent online insurance product and service platform in China. Targeting the younger generation, Huize is dedicated to serving its insurance clients for their life-long insurance needs. Leveraging its online platform, Huize offers a wide variety of insurance products with a focus on long-term life and health insurance products, and empowers its insurer partners to reach a large fragmented client base in the insurance retail market efficiently and enhance their insurance sales. Huize provides insurance clients with digitalized insurance experience and services, including suitable product recommendations, consulting service, intelligent underwriting and assistance in claim application and settlement, which significantly improve transaction experience. For more information, please visit http://ir.huize.com.

Receive News & Ratings for GoHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.