HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $30.69

HeadHunter Group PLC (NYSE:HHR) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.69 and last traded at $30.68, with a volume of 1784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.48.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HHR shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HeadHunter Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.89.

HeadHunter Group (NYSE:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $16.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.02 by $5.62. The firm had revenue of $28.97 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in HeadHunter Group in the third quarter valued at about $784,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of HeadHunter Group by 48.4% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 11,369 shares during the last quarter.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile (NYSE:HHR)

HeadHunter Group PLC operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, Baltic countries, and internationally. It offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value added services.

