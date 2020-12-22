Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Capital One Financial raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Raymond James raised Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

NYSE HR opened at $29.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.65. Healthcare Realty Trust has a one year low of $24.10 and a one year high of $37.97.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $125.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.04 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 23.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HR. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,096,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,071,000. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 295.7% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 862,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,971,000 after purchasing an additional 644,351 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,866,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,948,000 after acquiring an additional 605,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,081,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,553,000 after acquiring an additional 587,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

