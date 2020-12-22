Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.31. Healthcare Services Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.22. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $435.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.96 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.64. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $31.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.25%.

In related news, COO Andrew Kush sold 2,000 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.54, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,825.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Frome sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $111,722.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,908 shares in the company, valued at $333,044.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,301 shares of company stock valued at $519,750. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCSG. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after acquiring an additional 13,915 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 253,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 96.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

