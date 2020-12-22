Hedget (HGET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $506,183.00

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last week, Hedget has traded 30.7% lower against the US dollar. One Hedget token can currently be bought for approximately $1.74 or 0.00007333 BTC on exchanges. Hedget has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $506,183.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hedget alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004213 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00143544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00021536 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.76 or 0.00715553 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00192069 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.09 or 0.00371292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00068982 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.70 or 0.00104128 BTC.

About Hedget

Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 tokens. Hedget’s official message board is medium.com/hedget. The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com.

Hedget Token Trading

Hedget can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedget using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hedget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedget and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.