HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 18.37%. The company had revenue of $426.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.60 and a 200-day moving average of $110.96. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.97. HEICO has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $137.97.

In other news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total transaction of $1,507,896.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at $12,603,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 6,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.64, for a total transaction of $651,258.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,731,474.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

