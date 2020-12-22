HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on HEI. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on HEICO from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HEICO in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

NYSE:HEI opened at $131.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.96. HEICO has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $137.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 4.97. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.18.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. HEICO had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, CFO Carlos L. Macau sold 15,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.66, for a total value of $1,507,896.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,603,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie Neitzel bought 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.44 per share, for a total transaction of $108,988.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,795.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter worth about $208,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 1,657.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 680,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after buying an additional 641,889 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 21.8% in the second quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 3,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the second quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

