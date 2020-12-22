Helix (HLIX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $20.00

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Helix has a market capitalization of $171,270.87 and approximately $20.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Helix has traded 91.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00110617 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00026108 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003711 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 46.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 30,671,982 coins and its circulating supply is 30,536,175 coins. Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com. Helix’s official message board is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin.

Buying and Selling Helix

Helix can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.