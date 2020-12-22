Herc (NYSE:HRI) PT Raised to $71.00 at Barclays

Herc (NYSE:HRI) had its price target raised by Barclays from $51.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Herc from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Herc from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $62.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.21. Herc has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $67.13.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.46 million. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Herc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 70,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.85, for a total transaction of $4,621,089.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 209,926 shares in the company, valued at $13,823,627.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Herc by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,453,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,655,000 after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the second quarter valued at about $15,744,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Herc by 111.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 456,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,081,000 after acquiring an additional 240,126 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Herc by 48.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 256,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 83,012 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the second quarter valued at about $6,722,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

