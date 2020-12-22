Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Receives $10.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.17.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. DA Davidson cut shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at $226,602.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares in the company, valued at $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,921,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 66,570 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 5.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,534,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,866,000 after buying an additional 128,120 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 12.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,303,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,783,000 after acquiring an additional 145,450 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 170.0% in the third quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 737,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,909,000 after acquiring an additional 464,115 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 269.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 596,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 435,102 shares during the last quarter. 60.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HTBK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.56. 8,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $7.48. Heritage Commerce has a one year low of $6.04 and a one year high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $512.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $36.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.55 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

