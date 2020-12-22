Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Heritage Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $22.61 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $811.93 million, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Brian L. Vance sold 4,516 shares of Heritage Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.79, for a total value of $107,435.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,564 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,577.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HFWA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 13.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 6.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 15.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 279.3% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 69,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 51,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

