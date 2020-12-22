Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

MLHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Benchmark upped their target price on Herman Miller from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Sidoti increased their price target on Herman Miller from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $33.84 on Tuesday. Herman Miller has a 1-year low of $14.39 and a 1-year high of $43.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.28 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.36 and a beta of 1.46.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.33. Herman Miller had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $626.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Herman Miller in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Herman Miller during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

