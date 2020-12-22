Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Hexcel worth $5,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Hexcel by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Hexcel by 117.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,254 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Hexcel by 28.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hexcel alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hexcel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Hexcel from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays cut Hexcel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.52.

Hexcel stock opened at $47.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.28. Hexcel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 1.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The aerospace company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.36). Hexcel had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Hexcel Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.