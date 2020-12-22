Hive Hits Market Cap of $50.85 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Hive has a total market capitalization of $50.85 million and $2.33 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hive coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded up 0.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hive alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001451 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000045 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a coin. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 412,976,042 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hive and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.