HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $789.27 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.50 and a 12 month high of $792.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $745.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $684.89. The stock has a market cap of $92.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.89, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Reiter Kara Andersen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total value of $920,150.00. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.28, for a total transaction of $4,291,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,786,983.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $789.00 price objective on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $716.63.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

