HM Payson & Co. Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

HM Payson & Co. cut its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,081 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Boston Partners raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after buying an additional 2,066,948 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after buying an additional 1,504,864 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,562,445 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 353.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,475,289 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $61,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $40.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $67.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $43.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.61 and a beta of 1.88.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.62 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.62.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

