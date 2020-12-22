HM Payson & Co. Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,821 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,087 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 76.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortive by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.49. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $82.12. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTV. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fortive from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on Fortive from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fortive has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

In related news, SVP William W. Pringle sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $348,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

