HM Payson & Co. Has $1.90 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 206.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xylem in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.93.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $100.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a PE ratio of 72.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.42. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $101.27.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 34.44%.

In other Xylem news, CAO Geri-Michelle Mcshane sold 1,514 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $127,493.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,300 shares in the company, valued at $277,893. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,675,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,051 shares of company stock worth $5,915,945 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

