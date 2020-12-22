HM Payson & Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV)

HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 436,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 18,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. South State CORP. now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Peninsula Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $264,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $82.89 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $78.10 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

