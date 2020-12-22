HM Payson & Co. Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

HM Payson & Co. reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 19,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,392,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $62.84 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

