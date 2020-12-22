HM Payson & Co. Sells 16,804 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

HM Payson & Co. lessened its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,804 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $6,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.50.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $66.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.96. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $68.21. The stock has a market cap of $28.66 billion and a PE ratio of 34.45.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

