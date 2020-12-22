Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

HOLI has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

Shares of HOLI stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.35. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $878.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.98.

Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $129.47 million during the quarter. Hollysys Automation Technologies had a return on equity of 7.07% and a net margin of 13.79%. On average, analysts forecast that Hollysys Automation Technologies will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 20,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including third-party hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising real-time management information system, HolliAS asset management system, operator training system, HolliAS batch application package, HolliAS advanced process control package, and safety instrumentation system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

