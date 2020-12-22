Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HBIS opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Home Bistro has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $6.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.05.

Get Home Bistro alerts:

Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter.

Home Bistro Company Profile

Gratitude Health, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com.

Featured Article: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bistro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bistro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.