Homeros (HMR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $7.46 Million

Homeros (CURRENCY:HMR) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Homeros has a market capitalization of $419.30 million and approximately $7.46 million worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros token can now be bought for about $1.04 or 0.00004439 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Homeros has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002089 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.74 or 0.00139695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021624 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $171.79 or 0.00733016 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00164847 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.10 or 0.00375914 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00106771 BTC.

Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 403,068,600 tokens. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com.

Homeros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

